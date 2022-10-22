Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $157.63 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.