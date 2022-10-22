Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $7.09 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $67.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

