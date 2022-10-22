Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.20 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $14,953,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 116,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 279,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 86.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.5 %

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,325 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.