Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Black Hills worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 125.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.