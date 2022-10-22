Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.35% of Bancorp worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,738,000 after purchasing an additional 102,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 64.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,639,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 640,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

