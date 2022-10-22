Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 190.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 418.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 13.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.18.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $534.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $611.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.53. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

