Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 12,106 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Abiomed worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 178.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abiomed Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.83.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $256.22 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

