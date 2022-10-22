Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Clearway Energy worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,957,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 85,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

