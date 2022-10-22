Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.4% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

