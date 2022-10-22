Coin98 (C98) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.49 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $67.91 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.01420785 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005866 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021678 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.01614969 BTC.

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

