Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $57.85 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 65.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.