Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 1,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 30,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Cogna Educação Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

