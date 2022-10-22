Citigroup Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $207.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $210.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $190.53 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

