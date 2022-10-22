Chromia Market Cap Hits $77.11 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Chromia has a market capitalization of $77.11 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

