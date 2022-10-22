Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

CPF opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

