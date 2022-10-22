Celo Dollar Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $50.90 million and $108,263.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005173 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,373.67 or 0.27978385 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,216,430 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

