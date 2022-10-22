Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Achieves $98.63 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $98.63 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”



