Casper (CSPR) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $456.03 million and approximately $25.51 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,233,931,932 coins and its circulating supply is 10,440,581,733 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,232,762,838 with 10,439,495,201 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04604444 USD and is up 7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $39,330,586.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

