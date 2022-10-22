Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $140.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.