Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $12.06 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001831 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.06 billion and approximately $347.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.85 or 0.06851075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081678 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00060943 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,045,020,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,305,081,262 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

