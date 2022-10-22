Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $11.74 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

