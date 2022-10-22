Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 129,853 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 129,853 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 119,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 426,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.36 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.24.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

