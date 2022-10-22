Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

GIS stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

