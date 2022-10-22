Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

