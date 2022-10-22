Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in V.F. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

NYSE VFC opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

