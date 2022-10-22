BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Trading Up 1.5%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 1,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million and a PE ratio of 33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.15%.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

