BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.70- EPS.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.88. 44,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.45. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $95.94.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BRP by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BRP by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,622,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BRP by 1,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

