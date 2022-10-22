Boyd Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 227,314 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 227,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,085,000 after buying an additional 1,306,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after buying an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,430 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 52,407,092 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

