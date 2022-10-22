Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) versus Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Head to Head Review

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bone Biologics and Alpha Pro Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Bone Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 326.22%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

This table compares Bone Biologics and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A Alpha Pro Tech 5.71% 5.68% 5.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Alpha Pro Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.78 $6.76 million $0.28 14.79

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Bone Biologics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

