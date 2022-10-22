BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Shares Up 1.7%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.85. Approximately 34 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,053,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,037,000 after purchasing an additional 443,100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 134,764 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $437,000.

