BitShares Hits 1-Day Volume of $778,586.00 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $30.30 million and $778,586.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006957 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002405 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009200 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

