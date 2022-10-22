Bitcoin SV Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $46.97 or 0.00244748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $901.76 million and $69.17 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00567749 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00053568 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,199,958 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars.
