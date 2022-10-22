Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Down 4.1% This Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $101.79 million and $1.57 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.34 or 0.00043570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.84518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 8.30753776 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,858,705.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

