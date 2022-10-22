Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Up 7.7%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 11,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 157,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.09 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27.

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

