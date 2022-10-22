Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $188,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.43.

BlackRock stock opened at $597.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $631.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

