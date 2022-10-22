Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,507 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

BATS:USMV opened at $68.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.