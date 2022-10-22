Bao Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23,140.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $23,140.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

