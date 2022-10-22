BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.
BankUnited Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,189. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 24.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
