BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,189. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,193,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

