Ballswap (BSP) Tops One Day Volume of $125.00

Ballswap (BSP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Ballswap has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Ballswap token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ballswap has a total market cap of $65.22 million and approximately $125.00 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,370.52 or 0.28004394 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.

About Ballswap

Ballswap launched on February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars.

