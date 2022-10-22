Badger DAO Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00017793 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $42.85 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

