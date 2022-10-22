Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €46.08 ($47.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The business’s 50 day moving average is €42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.46.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

