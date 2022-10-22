Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. The company provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, sale of devices, pay television transmission, and broadband services; and telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

