Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $221.15 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $15.60 or 0.00081529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.63 billion and approximately $221.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060538 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014840 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025345 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007336 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000245 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,578,671 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.