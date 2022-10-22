Augur (REP) Market Cap Achieves $71.71 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.52 or 0.00033905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market cap of $71.71 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003011 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.00 or 0.27941019 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010913 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
