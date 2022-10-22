AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50- EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 or higher EPS.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 81,050,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,491,936. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $223,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

