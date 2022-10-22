ARGA Investment Management LP Decreases Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,744 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chemours by 29.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

CC stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $29.51. 2,077,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

