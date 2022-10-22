ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,564,423 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,564,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,780,000. Janus Henderson Group makes up approximately 2.0% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.94% of Janus Henderson Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 80.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,239,000 after purchasing an additional 498,826 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 936,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,402. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.92.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

