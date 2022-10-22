ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 26,968 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,968 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up 5.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 1.41% of RenaissanceRe worth $96,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.80. 815,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,609. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.21. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

