Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0926 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $92.54 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
