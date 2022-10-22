Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

