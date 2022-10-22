Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.
Insider Activity
Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.5 %
ADM stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
Further Reading
